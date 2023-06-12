Harrogate-based charity Dementia Forward raises over £4,000 at annual golf day at Ripon City Golf Club

The funds raised at the event will provide much-needed support and advice to people affected by dementia across York and North Yorkshire.

The event took place at Ripon City Golf Club where over 50 participants enjoyed a fantastic day in support of the great cause.

Golfers couldn’t have wished for better weather, with immaculate conditions and the sun shining bright over the course.

Over £4,000 has been raised at an annual golf day hosted by Dementia Forward at Ripon City Golf Club

After a round of golf, guests had the opportunity to unwind with a delicious meal and try their luck at the raffle, which included prizes such as golf days, afternoon tea at Rudding Park, a voucher for the Royal Oak in Ripon and a beautiful print of a painting of St Andrew’s Golf Club by Yorkshire artist Jonothon Potter.

This is Dementia Forward’s second Charity Golf Day, with last year’s event taking place in Skipton.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24 who has proudly sponsored the event for the past two years, said: “The golf day was a great success.

"Everyone had a wonderful time with the sun shining all day on a fantastic golf course.

"But most importantly it was great to see our guests being so generous in their support of Dementia Forward who provide invaluable help to families across North Yorkshire.

"Promedica24 was proud to be the main sponsor and we look forward to continuing to support their great work.”

Debby Lennox, Head of Community Operations at Dementia Forward, added: “We would like to share our thanks to Promedica24 and everyone who supported the event.

“Days like this help to raise awareness of dementia, introduce our work to new audiences, and raise vital funds so we can continue our work.

"It was a great day at Ripon City Golf Club and we are already looking forward to doing it again next year.”