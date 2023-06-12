North Yorkshire Police thank public after two Harrogate teenagers found safe and well after going missing
Two teenagers from Harrogate have been found safe and well after being reported missing from their homes over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Police appealed for information about the girls, aged 16 and 13, after they were reported missing in the early hours of Sunday morning.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “Thank you to everyone who supported the appeals.”