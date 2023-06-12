News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: Here are 32 brilliant pictures from the traditional Knaresborough Bed Race 2023

The Bed Race returned to Knaresborough on Saturday which saw thousands line the streets to watch the spectacle in the sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:05 BST

The event saw a mighty pageant of decorated beds and runners race along the 2.4 mile course through parkland, up and down hills, across the Nidd Gorge, up Castle Ings to the town centre, all with a passenger clinging on for dear life.

Organised by the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

Of the 96 teams that entered, 85 of them crossed the finish line in what was tough conditions in the sweltering heat.

We take a look at some brilliant pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Team Tewit Youth Band ahead of tackling the 2.4 mile course at the Knaresborough Bed Race

1. KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023

Team Tewit Youth Band ahead of tackling the 2.4 mile course at the Knaresborough Bed Race Photo: Gerard Binks

The pre-race parade making its way through the streets of Knaresborough in the glorious sunshine

2. KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023

The pre-race parade making its way through the streets of Knaresborough in the glorious sunshine Photo: Gerard Binks

The Knaresborough Rugby Club team making their way through the River Nidd towards the finish line

3. KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023

The Knaresborough Rugby Club team making their way through the River Nidd towards the finish line Photo: Gerard Binks

Team Nidd Valley Clownettes ahead of tackling the 2.4 mile course at the Knaresborough Bed Race

4. KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023

Team Nidd Valley Clownettes ahead of tackling the 2.4 mile course at the Knaresborough Bed Race Photo: Gerard Binks

