IN PICTURES: Here are 32 brilliant pictures from the traditional Knaresborough Bed Race 2023
The event saw a mighty pageant of decorated beds and runners race along the 2.4 mile course through parkland, up and down hills, across the Nidd Gorge, up Castle Ings to the town centre, all with a passenger clinging on for dear life.
Organised by the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.
Of the 96 teams that entered, 85 of them crossed the finish line in what was tough conditions in the sweltering heat.
We take a look at some brilliant pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…
