IN PICTURES: Here are 32 brilliant pictures from the traditional Knaresborough Bed Race 2023

The Bed Race returned to Knaresborough on Saturday which saw thousands line the streets to watch the spectacle in the sunshine.

The event saw a mighty pageant of decorated beds and runners race along the 2.4 mile course through parkland, up and down hills, across the Nidd Gorge, up Castle Ings to the town centre, all with a passenger clinging on for dear life.

Organised by the Knaresborough Lions, the event helps to raise much-needed funds for local charities and community causes.

Of the 96 teams that entered, 85 of them crossed the finish line in what was tough conditions in the sweltering heat.

For a full list of results and award winners click HERE

We take a look at some brilliant pictures from the event, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks…

Send in your pictures to [email protected]

1 . KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023 Team Tewit Youth Band ahead of tackling the 2.4 mile course at the Knaresborough Bed Race Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023 The pre-race parade making its way through the streets of Knaresborough in the glorious sunshine Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023 The Knaresborough Rugby Club team making their way through the River Nidd towards the finish line Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . KNARESBOROUGH BED RACE 2023 Team Nidd Valley Clownettes ahead of tackling the 2.4 mile course at the Knaresborough Bed Race Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 8