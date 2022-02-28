Harrogate and District Community Action CEO receives MBE award

Frances was honoured in the 2021 Queen's birthday honours and received her MBE award at Windsor Castle last month.

She accepted the award on behalf of all the local charities and volunteers who contributed so much to the Harrogate community during the global pandemic, and continue to do so every day.

Charities and volunteers across the district were part of a fantastic local community response, helping people in need of practical and emotional support, responding with such care, kindness and creativity to keep people fed, safe, well and connected during the pandemic.

On receiving her award, Frances said: "I’m proud to have been awarded an MBE at Windsor Castle in recognition of what we have collectively achieved during the pandemic.

"I feel so lucky to lead a caring and resourceful staff team at HADCA and HELP and none of it would be possible without our kind and committed volunteers.

“It was good to have the opportunity to be able to tell Princess Anne about the crucial role our volunteers and staff have played in supporting our community here in Harrogate and Ripon."

Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA) works as a multi-purpose charity to improve the lives of people across the district, by supporting charities, volunteers and communities.