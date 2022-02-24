Ripon Grammar School pupil to take part in prestigious International Swimming Meet

Year nine pupil Nadine Wilson will take part in the prestigious International Swim Meet at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh in March.

She will be competing against some of the leading British and international athletes, including Olympians, with competitors travelling from all of the world including Spain, Israel, Ireland, Denmark and Greece.

The 14-year-old, who swims for the Borough of Stockton Swim Scheme, recently picked up a bronze medal in the 200-metre butterfly at the Northumberland and Durham County Championships held at Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

Ripon Grammar School student Nadine Wilson has been selected to compete against some of the world’s top swimmers at a top international competition

She has also qualified in multiple events for the North-East regional championships in May, set to be held at the John Charles Centre in Leeds.

Nadine, from Dishforth, took up the sport at an early age and by eight years old had achieved a number of honours in competitions.

She juggles her studies with a punishing 14-hour-week training schedule in Teesside, which involves travelling more than 500 miles a week, and competes at weekends in locations from Scotland to South Yorkshire.

Nadine said: “Although swimming is challenging at times, it is worth it."

Her immediate goal is to qualify for the British Swimming Championships at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield later this year.

The teenager is also an accomplished cross-country runner and recently qualified for the English Schools national competition, which will be held in Kent in March.

Nadine is the younger sister of past Ripon Grammar School pupil and elite swimmer Christa Wilson, who is ranked in Britain’s top four for the 200m butterfly and won a sports scholarship to Grand Canyon University in Arizona.