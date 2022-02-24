We reveal the Harrogate district areas with the highest Covid infections in the past week

There were 320,341 positive cases in the week ending February 17, a 26% fall from the week before.

It is the lowest number since November 30 last year.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland had the highest case rate in the week to February 17, at 975.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

This was followed by Scotland, with 789 cases per 100,000 residents.

The lowest case rate was in Wales, with 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

The figures include both positive PCR and lateral flow tests.

They include people who have been reinfected with Covid-19 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland but do not yet count reinfections in Scotland.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to February 17.

Here are the neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the highest case rates right now.

Source: UK Government - https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/

1. Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith This neighbourhood had 986.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 5.9% from the week before

2. Boroughbridge & Marton-cum-Grafton This neighbourhood had 835.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 24.0% from the week before

3. Knaresborough Central This neighbourhood had 790.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a decrease of 21.4% from the week before

4. Killinghall & Hampsthwaite This neighbourhood had 746.2 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, an increase of 10.2% from the week before