Harrogate care home to host recruitment open day

Belmont House manager Lindsey Harrison is excited to share the brilliant opportunities on offer for those looking for a career in care

The open event being held at the private 101-bedroomed home will be an opportunity for those interested in a career in care to discuss many of the job roles that are currently available - including healthcare assistant roles starting at £10 an hour - over complimentary coffee and doughnuts.

Managers will also be available to share details of the package of benefits available for staff at the home, which is part of the nationwide Maria Mallaband Care Group.

These include excellent working conditions, workplace pensions, a health plan, NVQ training, career progression opportunities and long service awards.

Manager of Belmont House, Lindsey Harrison said: "I am so excited to share the brilliant opportunities on offer here at Belmont House, and we warmly welcome both those with no experience in care, and those with year's in the industry.

"Having spent a decade in care, working my way up from a housekeeper to my current role as manager, I know first-hand the career progression, job satisfaction and fantastic prospects to be found in this sector.

"Joining the Maria Mallaband family comes with a host of fantastic benefits too - including fully-funded training, support, and development opportunities, a health plan, a pension plan, and flexible benefits, including discounts and offers through Perkbox."

Belmont House is in the process of making lots of positive changes with the aim of becoming a more community-focused home.

This includes the hire of a new full-time Activities Coordinator and the development of a new resident-led cafe project in the Plaza entrance of the home.

As well as hiring new recruits, Lindsey is investing in the training and development of existing staff, maximising their skills and knowledge and helping them develop their careers.

Lindsey added: "This is a beautiful, busy, friendly home with roles now available across all levels of care, from residential care to dementia nursing care, as well as other roles in care support and areas such as catering, housekeeping and hospitality.

"New starters will be joining an incredible team, and we are looking to bring on board people who share our values and commitment to giving our best for the people living with us here."

“We believe everyone living here with us deserves the very best care, so not only do I want to bring in and develop new team members who share that passion, but I also want to nurture the talents of the fantastic staff we already have too.

“The staff at Belmont House are close-knit, knowledgeable, and dedicated, with huge promise. I want to help them build their skills and empower them to reach their full potential.”

The recruitment open day is on Wednesday 22nd September from 10am till 4pm.