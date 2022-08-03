Have you seen this man? Police release CCTV image after assault in Ripon nightclub

The incident happened outside Wonderland nightclub at approximately 2.30am on Friday, July 15.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he may have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information are being asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Sarah Hargreaves.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Ripon

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.