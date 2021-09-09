Fundraisers are ready as Race For Life returns to Harrogate

The Race For Life returns to the Stray in Harrogate this Sunday - aiming to raise thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK

After last year's race was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers are hoping for a bumper turn-out this weekend for what has long been a popular event in Harrogate.

Lisa Millet, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for North Yorkshire said: "Race For Life offers the perfect opportunity to run, walk or jog and raise money for life saving research.

"All 400 mass participation Race For Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country's health during the Covid-19 pandemic so this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race For Life - for the people we love, for the people we've lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer."

The event offers a number of different distances for people to run or walk around the Stray, with a mixed terrain of grass and footpaths, suitable for all levels of fitness and experience.

As well as the standard 3km, 5km and 10km events, there will also be a Pretty Muddy event for both adults and children, which contains a mixture of obstacles to climb over and under, crawl through and slide down.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation, a staggered start time will be in operation to ensure everyone is kept as safe as possible on event day, with the first race due off at 9:30am.

The start line will be situated on the Stray - where Oatland Drive meets Slingsby Walk - and will be clearly visible when approaching from any direction.

Lisa added: "We'll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event, but we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and also uplifting.

"It may be that events look a big different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience."

There is still time to enter this weekend's Race For Life with entry fees starting at £10 for children and £14.99 for adults, with entry for under-6s free.

You can choose from a range of distances including 3km, 5km, 10km and the Pretty Muddy event, so there is something for everyone.

If you sign up before September 12, you will get 50% off all Race For Life events with the code RFLAUG50.

If you don't fancy taking part but would like to help out then there is also still time to register as a volunteer.

Organisers are calling on people to get stuck in, cheer as loud as they can and help motivate participants all the way to the finish line, and there is a role available for everyone.