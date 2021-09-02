Harrogate Car Enthusiasts Show raises over £1,240 for charity

Jamie Hill enjoys an ice cream under the brolly in his AC Cobra

It was a successful day where they managed to raise over £1,240 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity.

Approximately 1,500 people attended the event where over 400 vehicles were on show including classic cars, sports cars, customised cars, tractors and motorbikes.

There were a variety of stalls on display and plenty of entertainment for the children, making it the perfect day out for all the family.

Barry Busby, who helped to organise the event said: “It was our fifth show but this time it was in a new venue so it was a bit of a learning curve for us but it went really well.

“We have already been invited back so it will happen again next year.

“We had a lot of support from a lot of local companies and anything to do with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity, everyone seems to support them.