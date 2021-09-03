Jeff Stelling marches from Harrogate in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff and his army of 100 walkers trekked 26 miles from Harrogate to Leeds

The long-serving Soccer Saturday host tackled 26 miles on foot, joined by an army of 100 walkers as they trekked from Harrogate Town's EnviroVent Stadium to Elland Road, the home of Leeds United.

He made a poignant stop at Kirk Deighton Rangers AFC in Wetherby along the way, which was home to Yorkshireman Lloyd Pinder, who sadly died of the disease last year after striking up a firm friendship with Stelling.

The trek then saw Jeff and his army of walkers stop off at Headingley Stadium to visit Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the Leeds Rhinos before finally arriving at Elland Road.

Jeff is aiming to fund lifesaving research and improve testing, treatments and care for those affected by the most common cancer in men.

"Covid has had a horrific impact on lives across the UK, but prostate cancer has not gone away and in fact it's now more important than ever that we support men and their loved ones.

"One in eight men in the UK will get prostate cancer in their lifetime. I deal in stats, but that one still shocks me. This is our dads, partners, brothers, grandads, uncles and friends.

"That's why I wear the Prostate Cancer UK 'Man of Men' badge and that's why we're marching across the UK for a fourth time, helping raise more than £1m for crucial research to beat prostate cancer."

Prostate Cancer UK Chief Executive Angela Culhane, who has walked more than 180 miles alongside Stelling across his previous three March for Men events, and is joining him again this year, said: “Since 2016 Jeff has selflessly pushed himself to the absolute limit to aid our quest to make prostate cancer a disease that no longer wrecks lives, and we’re delighted that he’s spearheading another epic walking challenge.