Former Harrogate school pupil and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly wins Barclays Women's Super League Player of the Season and Golden Boot awards
The 31-year-old, born in Harrogate, bagged 22 goals throughout the 2022/23 season, helping Aston Villa to a fifth-placed finish in the table.
The England International has enjoyed a record-breaking season and is the first English player ever to score more than 20 league goals in the top flight.
Daly led the race going into the final day and scored Villa's first in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday to hold off the challenge of Manchester City's Khadija Shaw.
Also on Friday, it was announced that Rachel was the Women's Super League Player of the Season.
Daly beat competition from Sam Kerr, Guro Reiten, Ona Batlle, Leah Galton, Kirsty Hanson, Bunny Shaw and Frida Maanum, who were also nominated for the award.
The England International will be hoping to book her spot on the plane for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer, with the team set to be announced by head coach Sarina Wiegman on Wednesday.