IN PICTURES: Here are 30 snaps from a brilliant night at the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023
The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards last night saw some of the district's best businesses recognised at a glittering event.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th May 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:59 BST
The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.
Here are some brilliant pictures from a fantastic evening, thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks
