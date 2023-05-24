The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 10 and May 19

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 10:

Kieron Hanman, 21, of The Bungalows, Great Ouseburn, received a seven-day driving ban and £95 fine for speeding on Wetherby Road in Boroughbridge. He was in a Suzuki DR-Z400 which was driven at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit in September 2022. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £38 statutory surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Harris, 39, of Ripon Road, Killinghall, was fined £246 and had four points added to her licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. She was in a Hyundai Santa which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Mill Garth South, Killinghall, in August last year. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £98 surcharge.

There were a total of fifteen cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between May 10 and May 19

Daniel Turner, 36, of Heather Court, Killinghall, was fined £40 for breaking the speed limit on the A64 near Castle Howard. He was in a Vauxhall Combo which was driven at a speed exceeding 70mph on August 29 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £16 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 11:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Brent, 53, of Schoolhouse Terrace, Kirk Deighton, received a 23-month motoring ban for driving while disqualified. She was in a Vauxhall Corsa when the offence was detected on Wetherby Road, Harrogate, in November 2022. Brent was also made subject to a 12-month community order with up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114. There was no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

Paul Dale, 39, of Barrowgate, Roecliffe Village, received a 12-month driving ban and £710 fine for failing to provide police with a specimen for analysis following a suspected driving offence. He admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath at Harrogate Police Station. The offence occurred on April 24. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £284 penalty to fund victim services.

Maxi Franks, 32, of Redfearn Mews, Harrogate, was fined £461 for fraudulently taking tools from the Ripon Engineering company. He admitted fraud by false representation, which occurred at the firm’s premises in Camp Hill Close, Ripon, on February 17. He was ordered to pay the company £472 compensation and £85 prosecution costs, along with a victim surcharge of £184.

Shoplifter Hani Hemmat, 45, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, was ordered to pay compensation after he admitted stealing £10.75 of goods from Tesco Express in Harrogate town centre. The offence occurred at the shop on Cambridge Road on April 27. Hemmat was ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Win, 18, of Hambleton Close, Knaresborough, received a 12-month driving ban for failing to provide police with a specimen for analysis following a suspected driving offence. He failed to provide a specimen of breath at Harrogate Police Station on April 22. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £200 surcharge.

Nicholas Rawlingson, 34, of Church Avenue, Harrogate, received an absolute discharge after he was convicted of driving while disqualified but wasn’t punished because he was unaware that he was banned. He ultimately admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, but the court decreed that he was “unaware he had been disqualified and had good reason not to be aware”. He was driving a Ford Transit van when the offences were detected on Skipton Road, Harrogate, in September last year.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 17:

Benjamin Stevenson, 34, of Hookstone Road, Harrogate, was fined £461 and had three points added to his licence for riding his Yamaha XSR900 motorbike over a sold-white-line road marking. He admitted the offence, which occurred on the A61 at Pannal on May 23 last year. Crossing solid white lines, which indicate no overtaking, is an offence under the Traffic Signs Regulations 2016 and the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988. Stevenson was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £46 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graeme Pellitt, 43, of Fawcett Drive, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for sending an insulting message to a named woman in breach of a non-molestation order. He admitted two counts of sending an insulting communication via email. The offences occurred in December last year. As part of the community order, Pellitt must complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was fined £192 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £114.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 18:

Marc Adam Buck, 35, of Devonshire Place, Harrogate, was given a 12-month conditional discharge for causing a nuisance on NHS premises. He admitted causing a nuisance or disturbance to a health worker at Harrogate District Hospital and then refusing to leave the premises. The offence occurred on April 30. Buck was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 victim surcharge.

Claudia Pearson, 21, from Burn Bridge, received a 19-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while over twice the legal alcohol limit. She was driving a Renault Clio which was stopped in Parliament Street, Harrogate, on April 30. A drink-drive test revealed she had 73mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 35mcg. Pearson, of Burn Bridge Oval, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with an £88 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Joshua Hardcastle, 23, received a 12-month conditional discharge for shoplifting and failing to surrender to court custody. Hardcastle, of no fixed address, stole five bottles of wine and a packet of chicken worth just over £100 from Pannal Service Station on Leeds Road, Pannal, on April 25. He also admitted failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on May 11. He was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge but there was no order for costs due to Hardcastle’s limited means.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on May 19: