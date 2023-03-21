News you can trust since 1836
Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:51 GMT- 2 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks and road closures set to be in place.

Roseville Road

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 20 till 22 March

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures to watch out for this week
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Hampsthwaite Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 21 March

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Roseville Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 22 till 23 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Dragon Road

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 23 March

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Chudleigh Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

East Parade

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Harcourt Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Kingsway

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Mowbray Square

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

North Park Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

The Grove

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March

The road will be closed and delays are expected

For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map

