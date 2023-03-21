Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
Roseville Road
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 20 till 22 March
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Hampsthwaite Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 21 March
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Roseville Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 22 till 23 March
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Dragon Road
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 23 March
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Chudleigh Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
East Parade
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Harcourt Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Kingsway
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Mowbray Square
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
North Park Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
The Grove
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 23 till 27 March
The road will be closed and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures across the Harrogate district, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map