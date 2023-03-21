UPDATE: Fourth girl arrested after female member of staff assaulted at King James's School in Knaresborough

Police were called to King James’s School at 3.10pm yesterday (March 20) following reports of a disturbance involving a group of youths.

Officers attended and arrested a teenage girl for an alleged assault on a female member of staff and criminal damage but in an update this morning, she has since been released on police bail.

Two other teenage girls, who were arrested for breach of the peace, have been de-arrested and taken home to be interviewed at a later date.

A fourth girl has been arrested after a female member of staff was assaulted at King James's School in Knaresborough

Also in an update this morning, police last night arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of affray and she currently remains in police custody.

None of the girls who were arrested attend King James’s School.

Carl Sugden, Headteacher at King James’s School, wrote to parents and carers this morning, providing an update on the events at the school yesterday.

He said: "The facts that I can share with you are that a group of girls, who are not part of King James’s School and not known to us, came into Knaresborough intending to cause trouble.

"Our staff intervened when they attempted to enter the site and told them to leave.

"You may be aware, from videos circulating on social media, that members of staff were assaulted by one of the intruders.

"We requested police support and thankfully that support arrived quickly.

"This has been extremely upsetting for our staff and for our pupils.

“We are speaking to all pupils in assemblies today to provide re-assurance and to thank them for the way they conducted themselves.

"None of our own pupils were involved in this incident.

"I am deeply upset that this incident has taken place in our school but I am proud of the way our staff reacted to this threat to our school community.”

Police enquiries are still ongoing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information can make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and selecting option one.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.