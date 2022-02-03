Marie Curie urges residents across the Harrogate district to get involved in the Great Daffodil Appeal

Marie Curie is urgently calling for volunteers across the Harrogate district to give just an hour of their time to hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins in return for donations.

Volunteers will be supporting the charity’s annual flagship fundraiser – the Great Daffodil Appeal – which was forced to cancel its public collections for the past two years due to the pandemic.

This year collections are going ahead and Marie Curie is urging new and existing supporters to come forward to show their support.

Last year Marie Curie provided direct support to more than 69,000 people – a 15% rise on the previous year – which is more than ever before.

The charity is dependent on public donations so that its nurses can continue working on the frontline caring for people at the end of life in their own homes.

Donations also support its Information and Support line, which provides a listening ear to anyone dealing with any aspect of death, dying and bereavement.

Gemma Hewitt Community Fundraiser for North Yorkshire said: “We’re so excited that this year we’ll be dusting off our big yellow hats and getting back out there again to host our much-loved collections. We’ve really missed being out in the community.

“We can’t do this alone, though.

"We rely on volunteers to donate their time to help us raise as much money as we can so that we can continue to work across the whole of Harrogate District and ensure Marie Curie is there for terminally ill people, and their families in their final days, weeks, months.

“Volunteering at a collection is not only a great way to support Marie Curie but also a chance to meet new people in your local community.

Our team will support you from the moment you sign-up too, making sure you have everything you need to safely encourage the public to donate and wear one of our iconic daffodil pins.”

During the Great Daffodil Appeal, the annual National Day of Reflection will take place.

On 23 March, the charity is encouraging everyone to wear a daffodil pin and take a moment to show their support for the millions of people bereaved during the pandemic and remember the people we’ve lost.

Collections will take place in the following locations:

Knaresborough Street Collection - March 2

Ripon Street Collection - March 24

Harrogate Street Collection - March 26

Pateley Bridge Street Collection - April 16

Starbeck Morrison’s, Boroughbridge Morrison’s and Ripon Morrison’s - March 3 till March 6, March 10 till 13, March 17 till March 20 and March 23.