Delve into Harrogate's deeply terrifying and spooky stories with ghost walk star Paul Forster

Whilst exploring the darker side of the town, you will discover gruesome murders, violent poltergeists and hear a collection of ghost stories that will leave you questioning your beliefs.

Hosted by Paul Forster, his unique blend of storytelling and theatrics will make the ghost walk an unforgettable experience.

Paul is a trained actor and mind reader having toured across the country to sell out theatres and has performed in some of the most haunted venues.

Paul Forster is hosting a number of spooky ghost walks around Harrogate

He said: “Having trained as an actor from a young age and with a keen interest in close up magic in my youth, I always wanted to combine the two and drop in some theatrics in order to create something new for audiences but couldn't work out how.

"It wasn't until I moved from the coin and card magic and into mentalism that I realised my ambition of creating a unique theatrical experience.

"I drew upon real historical research and created my first theatrical séance in 2018 which sold out.”

Since then, Paul's sell-out séance shows have become extremely popular and in 2019, he recreated a séance that was held in Harrogate in the 1900s, in the same building and room as his predecessor back in the Victorian era and this same, haunted building will play a starring role on the ghost walk.

Paul added: “We hope you enjoy our terrifying tales about this great spa town.”

The outdoor walking tour will last 90 minutes, starting at 8.30pm from the Royal Pump Room Museum.

Tickets cost just £8.00 for adults and £5.00 for children and it is advised that you book online to avoid any disappointment.

Paul has also recently released a book called ‘Haunted Harrogate’ which tells the stories of people who have witnessed something paranormal in or around the town.

It took him over a year to collate this collection of real-life encounters with spirits, poltergeists and ghosts and nothing could prepare him for what he uncovered as he explored the darker, mysterious side of Harrogate.