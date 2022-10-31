These are eight of the most haunted places in and around Harrogate

Have you ever come across a ghost in Harrogate? Let us know your story by emailing [email protected]
1. Harrogate Theatre
A mysterious ghost called Alice, the victim of a terrible love affair, is said to haunt the stalls at Harrogate Theatre. Visitors to the theatre claim to have seen orbs of hovering light, experience sudden chills and even a lingering scent of peppermint – yet there is no record of an Alice in the theatre’s archives…
Photo: Archive
2. Cedar Court Hotel
The Cedar Court Hotel has been stood in the same spot since 1672 and has seen multiple changes in the last 300 years. However one wing has stayed the same and the 'spooky corridor’, as it is known, is said to be home to some ghoulish guests. Some hotel guests have claimed to have seen people dressed in old-fashioned attire during their stay and one guest even claimed that they went into their room and found two ladies dressed in Victorian clothes sat on the end of their bed.
Photo: Archive
3. Hales Bar
Hales Bar is the oldest licensed premises in Harrogate which was founded in the mid-17th century. Licensees have reported bottles and glasses falling off the shelves, spinning and dropping but never smashing. Customers have also witnessed shadows walking through the bar. It's not just the owners and customers who have witnessed ghoulish activity, when the premises was investigated by a paranormal team, the static camera caught a black shape floating down behind an internal door.
Photo: Marcus Corazzi
4. Harlow Hill
A ghostly wolf known as the 'Harlow Hound' is still said to haunt Harlow Hill. The wild wolf and great Dane cross is said to have roamed free on the hill in the 1970s, worrying sheep and frightening farmers.
Photo: Gerard Binks