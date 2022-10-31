These are eight of the most haunted places in and around Harrogate

2. Cedar Court Hotel

The Cedar Court Hotel has been stood in the same spot since 1672 and has seen multiple changes in the last 300 years. However one wing has stayed the same and the 'spooky corridor’, as it is known, is said to be home to some ghoulish guests. Some hotel guests have claimed to have seen people dressed in old-fashioned attire during their stay and one guest even claimed that they went into their room and found two ladies dressed in Victorian clothes sat on the end of their bed.

