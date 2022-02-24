Counter terrorism awareness training session for Harrogate BID members

Harrogate BID has partnered with Counter Terrorism Policing North East for an event at Cedar Court Hotel.

Having partnered with Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the event will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel next Thursday, March 3 as part of Harrogate BID's series of monthly networking events.

Last year Harrogate BID sent all its members a handy guide and links to useful official websites giving advice on keeping safe in the upcoming busy Christmas period.

Harrogate BID believes that It is vital that the public and businesses are aware of what they should be looking out for and what to do if they suspect something isn’t right, you can play a key part in deterring a terrorist attack.

Next week's awareness sessions at the Cedar Court Hotel aim to help local businesses to understand the terrorism threat in the UK, especially those who interact with the public and customers.

The day will involve two sessions - ACT Awareness and SCaN (See Check and Notify).

ACT Awareness & SCaN is suitable for all, specifically those who interact with the public/customers.

The aim of ACT Awareness is to help individuals understand the threat from terrorism to the UK, guide individuals on what to do if they find themselves in a serious terrorist incident or event that leads up to a planned attack and to enable people to recognise and support suspicious activity.

SCaN (See Check and Notify) aims to allow individuals to understand the current threat, understand what hostile reconnaissance is and how hostiles, think, feel & behave on the ground. Individuals will understand how security & customer service impacts on criminality – how behaving in a proactive, vigilant & capable manner can deter, and conversely, how appearing uninterested, bored & unlikely to engage can motivate hostiles.

Counter Terrorism Awareness sessions for Harrogate BID members.

Date: Thursday 3rd March

Time: 10am – 1pm (with a break) – Breakfast Sandwiches on arrival and Tea & Coffee provided.

Venue: The Cedar Suite, Cedar Court Hotel, Harrogate, HG1 5AH

Please note, there is parking at the venue but it is limited.

Spaces are limited for this session, if you are able to attend, please reply to this email with your name and how many will be attending.

If you cannot make this session, we are planning several in the coming months so please keep a look out.