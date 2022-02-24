Revealed: Top crime fiction stars line-up for Harrogate events at Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival

Flashback to 2014 - Winner of the Outstanding Contribution to Crime Fiction Lynda La Plante with Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival sponsor, Simon Theakston.

Award-winning crime novelist Denise Mina will take over as Festival Chair, while the likes of Lynda La Plante, Paula Hawkins, Tess Gerritsen, Michael Connelly, Lucy Foley, Charlie Higson, John Connolly, CL Taylor and Kathy Reichs are all lined up to appear at this summer’s event.

Denise, known for the Tartan Noir Garnethill trilogy, as well as her Alex Morrow and Paddy Meehan series, follows in the footsteps of Ian Rankin, Val McDermid, and Lee Child as the festival’s curator.

Run by Harrogate International Festivals, the event will run from July 21 to 24 at the Old Swan Hotel.

A key date in the literary calendar, the award-winning festival offers an international audience the opportunity to discover the next big names in crime fiction and hear giants of the genre discuss their work, as part of a programme made up of thrilling panels, inspiring creative workshops, and unique talks.

Denise, said: “The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is the greatest crime writing event of the year so it is a very real honour to be chairing it, to work with the programming committee and to have the chance to attend all the thrilling events.

“After the difficulties and hardships of the past two years we are all very much looking forward to all of the writers and readers coming together in Harrogate once more.”

Chief Executive of Harrogate International Festivals, Sharon Canavar, added: “It has been wonderful to work with Denise, seeing the fantastic line-up she has curated for this year’s festival, featuring crime fiction legends alongside some of the most exciting new talent in the field.

“We look forward to announcing the full programme in the coming months, and sharing the exciting weekend we have planned for our

attendees.”

Simon Theakston, Executive Director of Theakston, added: “We are very proud to once again be headline sponsors of the world’s best crime writing festival, bringing the genre’s top talent together here in Harrogate.

“Crime fiction has never been more popular, and we can’t wait to listen to world-class authors discussing all aspects of crime and thriller writing - over a glass of Old Peculier, of course.”

The Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival forms part of the diverse year-round portfolio curated by the charitable organisation Harrogate International Festivals, delivered with the mission to bring immersive cultural experiences to as many people as possible.

For more information and to book your tickets, please call 1423-562303 or send an email to [email protected]

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2022: The line-up so far

Lynda La Plante CBE: Queen of Crime who wrote the Prime Suspect series;

Paula Hawkins: Author behind Girl on The Train;

John Connolly: Discussing The Furies, the twenty-second book in his Charlie Parker series;

Kathy Reichs: Introducing Cold, Cold Bones, the latest installment in the Temperance Brennan series;

Val McDermid: Hosting her New Blood panel, showcasing four debut crime writers;

Michael Connelly: Author of the Harry Bosch series and The Lincoln Lawyer;

Tess Gerritsen: Will be flying in from the US to discuss her remarkable writing career;

Lucy Foley and CL Taylor: Two of the most exciting names in British thrillers, will discuss their gripping new books;

Charlie Higson: The former Fast Show comedian will be talking with Channel 4 journalist and broadcaster Steph McGovern about his new crime novel Whatever Gets You Through the Night.