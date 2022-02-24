New giant 'Harrogate letters' unveiled to brighten up town centre but what are they?

Work of Art! Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson, sixth from left, Artizan International Founder Susie Hart MBE, fourth from right, and Douglas Thompson, third from right, pictured with Artizan International members and volunteers in front of their Harrogate letters.

The letters have been funded by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) and created by differently-able artists at town centre charity, Artizan International, and are now adorning the side wall of the Boots building, on Cambridge Place.

Before the project which has resulted in the impressive wall-mounted mosaics started, BID asked businesses and residents what they felt best symbolised the town.

The responses, which included Bettys, cycling, Yorkshire Tea and The Stray, where then given to Douglas Thompson, local mosaic artist and freelance creative at Artizan, who came up with the individual designs.

Harrogate BID Chair Sara Ferguson said: “I’d like to thank the team at Artizan International for the work they have done in creating these stunning letters.

“Now in place, the mosaics look absolutely fantastic, and they have given the much-used passage between Cambridge Street and Oxford Street a real lift.

“This has been a fantastic partnership, the result of which is now bringing some much-needed colour to Cambridge Place at the same time as enhancing the area.”

Susie Hart MBE, Artizan International Founder said: “I would like to thank Harrogate BID for giving us the opportunity to create something truly special for the town centre.

“Our members and volunteers spent many hours creating each of the nine letters.

"They have taken great pride in their work, and thoroughly enjoyed the challenge.”

“And each time they journey along Cambridge Place, they will have the satisfaction of knowing they have made these letters which are now adding a positive contribution to the town centre.”