REVEALED: JLS star JB Gill to take centre stage at this years Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

JB will appear on the new GYS stage on Wednesday, July 13 as part of a chat show style section before meeting fans afterwards in a meet and greet zone.

He rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boy bands – JLS.

They dominated the charts for five years, boasting five number one singles, over ten million record sales worldwide and a multitude of awards.

Eight years ago, JB set up a farm in the Kent countryside, where he lives with his wife, Chloe and two children.

Their smallholding successfully produces award winning KellyBronze turkeys and free-range Tamworth pork.

Now an established member of the farming community, JB regularly contributes to BBC’s ‘Countryfile’ and ‘Springwatch’.

JB is also the newest addition to the presenting team on BBC Songs of Praise and has co-presented the Channel 5 programme’s Springtime on the Farm, Big Week at the Zoo, Autumn on the Farm and Summertime on the Farm.

JB said: “Yorkshire is like a home from home for me.

"I love coming to visit and explore this beautiful county and one of its absolute gems is the Great Yorkshire Show.

"There is something for absolutely everybody, the whole family can get involved and you’ll leave having only scratched the surface of what this great county has to offer and wanting to come back for more! It’s a must for the annual calendar, that’s for sure.”

Former ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot will host the GYS Stage, with interviews before an audience of 300.

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks about other farming celebrities who will be appearing.

So far announced is:

Adam Henson - Tuesday, July 12

JB Gill - Wednesday July 13

The Great Yorkshire Show has become a four-day event after a raft of changes were implemented at the 2021 show due to Covid-19 regulations.

Tickets are on sale now for the show which will run from Tuesday, July 12 to Friday July 15 2022 and must be purchased in advance as there will be no ticket sales on the gates and they will be day specific to manage numbers attending.

The opening times are 8am to 6pm on all four days.