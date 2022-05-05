CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the vital work carried out by Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre

Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre is a registered charity that provides care, support and accommodation for people across the district with learning difficulties and autism.

The organisation was formed in April 2010, in a response to the overwhelming need for support for vulnerable people in the community.

Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre provide a thriving adult education centre and community hub for around 100 people with learning disabilities and autism.

They also have two residential properties in Harrogate, both of which have 13 beds and are home to adults with various learning support needs.

The charity also runs supported employment services, including their two social enterprises - Harrogate Chocolate Factory and Harrogate Chocolate Factory Cafe.

They strongly believe in equality and diversity and their vision is to “reduce inequalities and support people with learning difficulties and autism to overcome the barriers that they face to leading fulfilled lives”.

Like many charities and community groups across the Harrogate district, the Covid-19 pandemic affected the way they worked and they had to adapt their services to ensure they could still look after those who needed support.

Hadyn Moorby-Davies, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We know things have been particularly difficult for our service users, their families and carers during the pandemic and we’re continuing to do all we can to keep everyone safe, healthy and informed.

“Even though most people are going about their everyday business as usual now, the aftermath of the pandemic is still very much with us and our clients are still very anxious and worried about the future.

“There is also a lot of pressure on our staff teams who have continued to give their all throughout the pandemic and this has undeniably impacted their health and wellbeing so we want to make sure everyone is supported and looked after - whether that’s clients, staff or volunteers.”

From housing to employment and health to skills development, Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre has a broad range of programmes available for its clients.

In 2018, the charity started running a 12 month supported employment program where students have the chance to work for an organisation with additional classroom sessions designed to enhance the skills that are needed to survive in the world of employment.

Hadyn added: “We’re not content to stop there as we believe that there are still many other types of care and support services that are needed.

“We’re on a mission to provide the best person-centred care and support services we possibly can that are designed for you and by you wherever possible.”

There are a number of volunteering opportunities available at Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre and every hour you give makes a vital contribution towards achieving the charity’s goal of improving the lives of adults with learning difficulties and autism.

Opportunities that the organisation currently have available include Allotment Assistant, General Handyman, Classroom Support, Lunch-time Support and Volunteer Co-ordinator.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and would like more information, head to https://www.hs4lc.org.uk/volunteering

Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre relies heavily on the support of the general public to help assist them in providing vital services for those living with learning difficulties and autism across Harrogate.

They have a number of ways that you can donate directly to them whether that’s hosting a fundraising event, a one-off donation or joining in with the Local Lotto.

It costs on average £133.16 per month for an adult learner to use the day services just once a week and with little funding available, they strive to offer places to those who find themselves isolated or unable to access additional education.

The simplest way to donate is by visiting their Just Giving Page at https://bit.ly/3KuzsRy

For more information about Harrogate Skills 4 Living Centre, visit https://www.hs4lc.org.uk/