CHARITY OF THE WEEK: We take a look at the brilliant work carried out by Harrogate's Autism Angels

Autism Angels specialise in empowering families with children who have additional needs including autism, families in crisis and those struggling with their mental health.

The charity creates a safe environment and support network within the community, a home from home where families and children can feel welcomed and accepted and where families can meet other families who are also experiencing similar journeys.

Autism Angels work with horses to support their learning and to create ‘real life’ scenarios that can be practiced and worked through with Equine Facilitated Learning.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Autism Angels specialise in empowering families with children with additional needs including autism, families in crisis and those struggling with their mental health

Sarah Kekoa, founder of Autism Angels, said: “A lot of people think we are about the horse riding but it isn’t about that, it’s about dealing with fears and the unknown.

“Families are often at breaking point by the time they get to us, having lost their way and their hope that things will get easier.

“We help them see that they know far more than they realise, we help them restore hope and bring them back to what they can do and get them doing things the way that is right for their family.

“We are all born with different needs, therefore we all do something a little different and those differences are the blessings in the end.”

Autism Angels specialise in empowering families with children with additional needs including autism, families in crisis and those struggling with their mental health

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, children, especially those with additional needs, experienced significant difficulties and they found it increasingly difficult to leave their homes, becoming isolated, losing social and communication skills, resilience and independence.

Sarah added: “Many have struggled to return to education and we have never seen so many under 16 year-old children, both on the spectrum and neurotypical, struggling with their mental health including self-harm, talking about and attempting suicide.”

The charity has seen that working with the whole family, in nature and with the animals, is having an impact on reducing these risks and boosting mental wellbeing.

Autism Angels, founded by Sarah Kekoa, provide a crucial service to families across the Harrogate district

Over the last year, Autism Angels have supported 146 families, delivering 316 therapeutic sessions (an increase of 435%) and supported 452 unique individuals (an increase of 76%) and demand for their services is increasing all of the time.

Volunteers are an integral part of Autism Angels and the work the charity does is not possible without them.

They give extensive and in depth, quality training to all of their volunteers to make sure that you feel skilled and safe while you work with them.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer and would like more information on how to get involved, email [email protected]

Autism Angels specialise in empowering families with children with additional needs including autism, families in crisis and those struggling with their mental health

As a charity which aims to make its programmes and events available for every person who needs it, they rely on fundraising and generous support from the general public.

They really do appreciate the time that each person puts into supporting their fundraising campaigns and there are a number of different ways that you can get involved too.

Sarah added: “Autism Angels have faced their own financial struggles during the Covid pandemic with a loss of 70% of our income.

“Fundraising has also been extremely difficult over the last two years with many planned events cancelled.

“We never want cost to be a barrier to families seeking the help and support they need.

“Funding is essential so we can continue providing much needed support.”

Autism Angels and their sister organisation I Choose Life Foundation are currently undertaking a gruelling challenge across England, walking Coast to Coast with two of their therapy horses, raising vital funds and awareness.

The teams and their horses set off on April 2 from Carnforth in Lancashire and are set to reach Bridlington on Tuesday, April 12, totalling approximately 150 miles.

All donations will be shared between both organisations and will directly support children and families.

To donate to the challenge, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/AutismAngelsCoast2Coast2022

For more information about Autism Angels, visit https://www.autismangels.co.uk/