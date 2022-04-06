Here are nine of the best places to eat Fish and Chips in Harrogate according to Google Reviews

Fish and Chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places in Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.
To help you out, here are the nine best places to eat Fish and Chips in Harrogate, according to Google Reviews...
1. Bradleys Fish & Chip Shop
12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY
2. Jennyfield Fisheries
63 Grantley Drive, Harrogate, HG3 2XU
3. The Wharfe of Harrogate
241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY
4. Harrogate Fisheries Fish & Chips
141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ
