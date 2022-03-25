PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 15 photos from the first evening of Harrogate's Fire and Light Experience

For its 2022 curtain raiser, Harrogate International Festivals has teamed up Culture Creative to light up the Valley Gardens with impressive fire and lights displays.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching our 2022 Festival Season with our Fire and Light Experience.

“Culture Creative are masters at delivering stunning visual displays in large, outdoor settings, and they are now adding The Valley Gardens to their impressive list of locations, which includes some of the most famous gardens in the UK, America and Australia.

“I’d like to thank Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate BID for their support, and without trying to jinx anything, the weather forecast is looking great for the three nights of The Fire and Light Experience – a trail of blaze and brilliance through the Valley Gardens.”

The trail is open from 6pm until 10pm tonight and Saturday evening and tickets are still available to purchase.

To book and for more information, visit http://www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/

Here is a sneak peak as to what you can expect when you visit...

Fire and Light Experience 2022 One of the light installations in the Valley Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks

Fire and Light Experience 2022 Fire artists perform in the Valley Gardens Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Fire and Light Experience 2022 Fire artists perform in the Valley Gardens Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Fire and Light Experience 2022 One of the light installations in the Valley Gardens Photo: Gerard Binks