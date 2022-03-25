Queen Mary’s School celebrates multiple successes at the Harrogate Competitive Festival for Music, Speech and Drama

First prize with Distinction was awarded to the Queen Mary’s Senior Choir in the Year 11 and under Choir Class, while the Year 3-4 Choir and Pre-Prep Choir won second prize, the former also with Distinction.

In the individual performance categories, Queen Mary’s Music Scholar Elisabeth Tillett won a hat trick of first prizes for Solo Singing, Unaccompanied Folk Song and Lieder Class.

Georgina Wombwell won Year 7 Solo Singing, Jessica Gardiner won first prize for her Flute Solo and Suzannah Potter won first prize for her Clarinet Solo.

The Chamber Orchestra also won the Youth Orchestra category.

Former pupil and ex Queen Mary’s Music Scholar, Grace Hughes, also won two awards, including the Advanced Open String Solo Class and Concerto Class both with Distinction and has been invited to perform in the Northern Aldborough Festival.

Sarah Holloway Lloyd, Director of Music at Queen Mary’s School said: “I was very proud of how all the pupils performed and it was lovely to see their hard work and talent recognised.”

Queen Mary’s School has recently launched an enhanced Music Scholarship Programme and Senior Choristerships for children in the area.

They offer a number of performing opportunities including theatre shows, concerts, Cathedral services and BBC radio recordings.

At Queen Mary’s, many girls achieve Grade 8 in multiple instruments before the age of 16.

Carole Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School, said: “Congratulations to all our musicians and singers who took part in the Festival.