Bettys shop is set to reveal its Christmas window this week with offer of free mince pies

Christmas is coming to Harrogate as Bettys is set to unveil this year’s dazzling Christmas window with free mince pies.

The big Christmas window reveal will take place at the famous tea rooms on Parliament Street this Friday, November 8 in what is an unmissable date in the town's festive calendar.

The famous Harrogate family business, which also owns Yorkshire Tea, is one of the few shops in the UK that can compete with the likes of Copenhagen and Switzerland for the beauty and high quality of its festive display, turning the shop itself into a destination for visitors, as well as locals.

Much thought and work goes into the design of the display, not to forget the cakes it showcases.

Big moment for Harrogate - The Christmas window reveal will take place at the shop at Bettys famous tea rooms on Parliament Street this week. (Picture contributed)

Past Christmas windows have featured a winter wonderland, ice snowmen, a sleigh and reindeer, and more.

Bettys is inviting everyone to come along to the grand unveiling at 5.30pm outside its shop on Parliament Street.

There will be complimentary Christmas drinks and mince pies for the first 200 people.

On the basis of recent years, the advice is to arrive from 5pm to secure a spot and secure a treat.

Last year’s big Christmas reveal drew a large crowd of children and families.

Bettys first opened in Harrogate in 1918 while Taylors of Harrogate, which produces Yorkshire Tea and a range of popular coffees, was founded in 1886.

It is still a family business, proud of its Yorkshire and Swiss roots, and is internationally renowned.

More information at :https://www.bettys.co.uk/cafe-tea-rooms/our-locations/bettys-harrogate?srsltid=AfmBOoq-WIOtEflaDVe9o_G--yLnRIOCU9H0hI3LwAklOaR4TJP7k7za