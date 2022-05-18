Berwins Salon North in Harrogate offers chance to learn something new about yourself and the world around you

Launched first in London by Harrogatonian Helen Bagnall, and voted sixth in the ‘Top 100 Things To Do in the World’ by GQ magazine, a decade ago she brought Salon back to her home town up North.

Sponsored by Berwins Solicitors and produced by Harrogate International Festivals, Salon North is Harrogate’s own style of live TED talks, where you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself and the world around you.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched first in London by Harrogatonian Helen Bagnall, a decade ago she brought Salon back to her home town up North.

Each cabaret style evening - designed to change your life for the better and excite your curiosity – presents the most stimulating ideas in arts, science and psychology.

Three expert speakers have the challenge of engaging their audience within a 25-minute set, interspersed with intervals and time for a well-crafted G&T. Over the years they’ve learned how to ‘spot the psychopath in your life’, Mongolian throat sing, and understand why Harrogate is so active on the dark web!

The latest Salon North, being held on Thursday, May 19, at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel, asks the question, ‘What Makes us Human?’ Those aiming to find an answer are acclaimed writer and broadcaster Natalie Haynes, researcher and author Melanie Challenger, and travel writer, memoirist and children’s author, Horatio Clare.

Recent feedback from Berwins Salon North attendees include ‘Informative and enjoyable’, ‘A beacon of cultural awareness’, ‘It’s a girl’s night out with a difference, we put the dates in our diary as soon as they’re announced’, and ‘I can’t believe I’ve never been before, this is amazing’.

Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive Sharon Canavar said: “Berwins Salon North is a cabaret-style evening designed to give you the time and space to learn from the experts, debate with friends, and make up your own mind.

“And in a world dominated by other people’s opinions, Salon gives you the knowledge to form your own.

“We live in turbulent times and the stresses of modern life can feel overwhelming. Berwins Salon North is an opportunity to switch off from the pressures of the daily grind and sate your curiosity over a glass of wine.”