New details unveiled of Valley Gardens plans for four day Platinum Jubilee events in Harrogate

The fun-filled event is free and will be for everyone – young and old – to enjoy a mix of magicians, juggling shows, character meet and greets, fairground rides, face painting, a climbing wall, live music performances and mini discos.

There will also be an artisan market on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Gardens’ Sun Colonnades offering a selection of local produce, crafts and plants, thanks to Little Bird Made.

Performances, shows and activities vary for each day and run at specific times across the Platinum Jubilee weekend;

Ta dah! Valley Gardens in Harrogate will host a four-day event to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee thanks to Harrogate Borough Council.

Thursday June 2

10am until 4pm – Face painting

10am until 6pm – Fairground rides, climbing wall, character meet and greet

12noon until 1pm – Children's show and mini-disco on the bandstand

11am, 1pm and 3pm – Juggling show on the bandstand

Friday June 3

10am – Harrogate Borough Mayor Councillor Victoria Oldham officially opens the event

10am and 1pm – Pantasy steel band (various locations)

10am until 4pm – Face painting

10am until 6pm – Artisan market, fairground rides, climbing wall, character meet and greet

11am until 12noon – Live performance from Harrogate Operatic Players, Ripon Operatic Players, Phoenix Players and St Andrew's Players 'songs from the shows'

12 noon until 1pm – Children's show and mini-disco on the bandstand

Juggling shows in various locations throughout the day

Saturday June 4

10am until 1pm – Pantasy steel band in the bandstand

10am until 2pm – Face painting

10am until 6pm – Artisan market, fairground rides, climbing wall, character meet and greet

12 noon until 1pm – Children's show and mini-disco on the bandstand

Juggling shows in various locations throughout the day

Magician and magic shows throughout the day in various locations

Sunday June 5

10am until 4pm – Artisan market

10am until 4pm – Face painting

10am until 4pm – Character meet and greet

10am until 6pm – Fairground rides and climbing wall

11am until 12noon – Knot Another Choir live on the bandstand

12noon until 1pm – Children's show and mini-disco on the bandstand

Juggling shows throughout the day in various locations

Magician and magic shows throughout the day in various locations

The events can also be found on the borough council’s website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/events

Coun Andy Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: "Valley Gardens provides the perfect backdrop for our four day event to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"There will be children's entertainers, magicians, jugglers, face-painting, rides, live music performances, an artisan market and much more. There truly is something for everyone and even better, it’s all free."

Across the town, part of the Stray will be transformed into Jubilee Square, with Destination Harrogate providing a large stage and video screens to broadcast The Queen's Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace and other Royal events from central London – bringing a flavour of Buckingham Palace and beyond to the town.

Harrogate BID is also bringing a plethora of live entertainment for the extra-special long weekend. Planned activities in Jubilee Square include a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen.

In addition to the Jubilee Square events, six sets of street entertainers will be performing across the four days in Harrogate’s town centre, which will be dressed with more than 4km of bunting to mark the occasion.