Beloved Ripon tradition faces 'unstable future' without more public support

Ripon’s beloved St Wilfrid’s Procession tradition faces an unstable future without more public support, the organising committee has warned.

The owner of Ripon's celebrity cat Badger needs your help

It’s become synonymous with Ripon, and is a treasured pillar of the city’s events calendar, but the historic tradition could be under threat if more volunteers do not come forward to help, or become part of the committee.

Official: There are plans to open a KFC in Ripon

Committee secretary Sue Simms, said: “Our committee has lost several hard-working members, and those left really need help to continue to put this event on. It is not ideal, nor in the long run secure, to have people doing multiple jobs.

“Without some more offers of practical help, the procession has an unstable future.”

Plans to open gaming arcade in Ripon after criticism that 'kids don't have anything to do'

After many years of dedicated service, Sue will not be continuing in her position as secretary beyond next year, and is eager to secure the support of new volunteers in helping to coordinate entrants and marshals.

Sue said: “It is a great day to be a part of, and I’m proud of how the procession is now. No tasks are too arduous, but we are no longer able to absorb the work ourselves.”

New Mayor of Ripon reveals his ambitions for the civic year ahead

The tasks that the committee needs volunteers to help with, include: coordinating fundraising collections, distributing posters and parking notices, collecting trophies from previous winners, support with running a fundraising tombola in the Market Square, and helping with the St Wilfrid’s Procession fundraising dinner.

This year’s St Wilfrid’s Procession takes place on August 3. There’s been an exciting drive by the committee to bring back street entries for floats, and use the procession as an opportunity to bring neighbourhoods together. Street entries used to be a prominent feature of the procession years ago, and members would like to see a resurgence.

Ripon Cathedral abseil: Can you spot yourself or a brave friend in our picture gallery?

To get in touch about volunteering to support the committee, or to express an interest in becoming part of the committee itself, email secretary Sue Simms:

suepaul31@aol.com