Plans to open gaming arcade in Ripon after criticism that 'kids don't have anything to do'

A gaming arcade could soon be opening its doors in Ripon, following criticism from some residents that young people 'don't have anything do' in the city.

Change of use planning consent is being sought by 34-year-old Riponian Rory Lofthouse to launch New Wave Arcade, which would take over the premises currently occupied by Cognito Cycles on Kirkgate, which publicly announced its closure this week.

It's a self-funded project for Rory, who works full-time in internet marketing, and he's hoping that residents will get behind the venture as much as possible and help to make it a success -not just for young people, but for gamers of all ages who would enjoy a trip down memory lane.

Rory said: "It is something completely different for Ripon - there are other places in the country doing it where it has been massively popular, so I am hoping that it will attract a lot of people from outside of Ripon as well.

"People are crying out for something different in Ripon - you hear people saying, 'not another cafe, not another hairdressers, or not another restaurant,' so hopefully this is something that will take off and prove a hit in Ripon."

Rory is looking at running after school clubs on Tuesday nights for two hours, limited to 20 young adults, and having Saturday and Sunday openings, as well as Friday nights - Saturday from 10am to 10pm, and afternoons on Sundays.

The New Wave Arcade website sets out what the arcade will be able to offer to start with if the full go-ahead is given by Harrogate Borough Council.

It states: "We will start with 13 full-sized arcade machines, old and new gaming consoles, classic PC gaming and high spec gaming PCs powered by AMD Ryzen 2600x’s and Nvidia RTX 2070 Graphics Cards. If there’s room left then we will have pinball machines."

Rory hopes to open the arcade mid to end of summer this year. It will be a family-run business, with the support of Rory's wife Mel and the enthusiasm of their two daughters who are also very interested in the project.

More information about the arcade can be found on the New Wave Arcade website and Facebook page.