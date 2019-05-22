Official: There are plans to open a KFC in Ripon

Fast food chain KFC is eyeing up Ripon as a location for its next branch.

Speaking to the Ripon Gazette, a spokesperson for the company confirmed they they are hoping to have "some good news" to share with customers soon.

The KFC spokesperson said: “We’d love to open a restaurant in Ripon and share the Colonel’s secret recipe chicken with the local community. However, it’s still early days with this one but we’re hoping we’ll have some good news to share with our fellow chicken lovers soon."

John Peach, who is KFC's senior property acquisition and relationship manager for Yorkshire, Midlands and Wales told the 'Gazette: "I am having an initial look, but have not yet identified any suitable premises."