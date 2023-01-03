North Yorkshire firefighters tackle chimney fire at property in Harrogate on New Year's Eve
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire at a property in Harrogate on New Year’s Eve.
By Lucy Chappell
Fire crews from Harrogate attended to the fire at the domestic property on Beech Road at 7.54pm on Saturday (December 31).
The fire started in the living room and was caused by a chimney fire spreading to the hearth and then to a small area of carpet.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and chimney kit leaving minor damage to the property.