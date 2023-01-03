Drink and drug drivers stopped by North Yorkshire Police in Harrogate last night

Police officers pulled over a Ford Fiesta at around midnight last night (December 2) after it failed to stop.

After an attempt to escape from officers, the motorist took a turn down a dead end and eventually stopped.

Sergeant Paul Cording, from North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: “Things started to become a little clearer with a familiar smell coming from within.”

Two motorists were stopped by police in Harrogate last night on suspicion of drink and drug driving (Credit: Sergeant Paul Cording)

The driver tested positive for cannabis and was arrested and blood sample has also been obtained and will be sent for analysis.

Also in Harrogate in the early hours of this morning (December 3), police officers stopped a Kia where the driver failed a roadside breath test.

Sergeant Paul Cording added: “As a reliable evidential breath test could not be obtained, a blood sample has been taken and released under investigation.”