North Yorkshire firefighters respond to multiple incidents across Harrogate district during busy weekend for service

Fire crews were called to Stockwell Avenue in Knaresborough at 9.51pm on Saturday (April 15) to reports of a fire in the community park.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish a wheelie bin that was thought to have been set on fire deliberately.

The incident was left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police who were also at the scene and is currently under investigation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of calls over the weekend across the Harrogate district

On the same evening, crews from Boroughbridge, Thirsk and Ripon responded to reports of a van on fire in a lay bay at 11.14pm on the A168 South.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire was thought to be deliberate and the incident was left in the hands of police due to suspicious circumstances.

At 11.46am on Sunday (April 16), firefighters from Harrogate, Summerbridge and Lofthouse responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision at Padside near Pateley Bridge.

One male and one female were out of their vehicle on arrival of the fire crews and one male had to be extricated from the other vehicle that was involved in the incident.

The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, a sharps kit, and stabilisation equipment.

On the same day, a crew from Harrogate was called to Albert Road at 3.02pm to investigate the smell of smoke coming from a domestic property.

On arrival, fire crews found a small fire to an area of sofa due to a hair styling device which caused damage to fabric throws and cushions.

The fire crew carried out an inspection and gave advice to the resident.

At 8.36pm on Sunday (April 16), crews from Boroughbridge and Ripon responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a parked car on Highfields Lane in Dishforth.

All of those involved were out of the vehicle upon arrival of the fire crews and the firefighters made the scene safe until the arrival of the paramedics.