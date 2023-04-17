News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
34 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
1 hour ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral

North Yorkshire firefighters respond to multiple incidents across Harrogate district during busy weekend for service

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of emergencies over the weekend across the Harrogate district.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:52 BST- 2 min read

Fire crews were called to Stockwell Avenue in Knaresborough at 9.51pm on Saturday (April 15) to reports of a fire in the community park.

Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish a wheelie bin that was thought to have been set on fire deliberately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident was left in the hands of North Yorkshire Police who were also at the scene and is currently under investigation.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of calls over the weekend across the Harrogate districtNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of calls over the weekend across the Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a number of calls over the weekend across the Harrogate district
Most Popular

On the same evening, crews from Boroughbridge, Thirsk and Ripon responded to reports of a van on fire in a lay bay at 11.14pm on the A168 South.

Fire crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cause of the fire was thought to be deliberate and the incident was left in the hands of police due to suspicious circumstances.

At 11.46am on Sunday (April 16), firefighters from Harrogate, Summerbridge and Lofthouse responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision at Padside near Pateley Bridge.

IN PICTURES: These are ten of the best fish and chip shops in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

One male and one female were out of their vehicle on arrival of the fire crews and one male had to be extricated from the other vehicle that was involved in the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment, a sharps kit, and stabilisation equipment.

On the same day, a crew from Harrogate was called to Albert Road at 3.02pm to investigate the smell of smoke coming from a domestic property.

On arrival, fire crews found a small fire to an area of sofa due to a hair styling device which caused damage to fabric throws and cushions.

The fire crew carried out an inspection and gave advice to the resident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At 8.36pm on Sunday (April 16), crews from Boroughbridge and Ripon responded to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a parked car on Highfields Lane in Dishforth.

All of those involved were out of the vehicle upon arrival of the fire crews and the firefighters made the scene safe until the arrival of the paramedics.

For more information about incidents in your area, visit https://www.northyorksfire.gov.uk/

IN PICTURES: Here are 14 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

Related topics:HarrogateNorth YorkshireKnaresboroughRiponBoroughbridge