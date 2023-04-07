IN PICTURES: These are ten of the best fish and chip shops in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews
When it comes to fish and chips shops across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST
Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.
To help you out, here are ten of the best places to get your fish and chips according to Google Reviews...
Page 1 of 3