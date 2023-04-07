News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are ten of the best fish and chip shops in the Harrogate district according to Google Reviews

When it comes to fish and chips shops across the district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Fish and chips is a British classic and there are plenty of places across Harrogate where you can enjoy the much-loved popular dish.

To help you out, here are ten of the best places to get your fish and chips according to Google Reviews...

Located at 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

1. The Wharfe of Harrogate

Located at 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7

2. Oatlands Mount Fisheries, Harrogate

Located at 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ | Google Reviews Rating: 4.7 Photo: Archive

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

3. Bradley’s Fish and Chips, Harrogate

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

Located at 63 Grantley Drive, Harrogate, HG3 2XU | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6

4. Jennyfield Fisheries, Harrogate

Located at 63 Grantley Drive, Harrogate, HG3 2XU | Google Reviews Rating: 4.6 Photo: Archive

