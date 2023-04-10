The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 69 animals that are available for adoption, including 14 dogs.
We take a look at 14 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Chandani
Chandani is a 16-month-old Cane Corso who is a really sweet girl who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. When Chandani first came to the centre she was ever so scared of everyone and everything but over time with lots of TLC from the staff she has come out of her shell. Once Chandani get to know you, she is very loving, very snuggly and very loyal. She is very sweet natured and despite her horrible past, she is desperate to be loved and part of a proper family who will cherish her and give the happy life she deserves. Photo: RSPCA
2. Daisy
Daisy is a five-year-old Spaniel who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. She was ever so nervous and completely overwhelmed when she first arrived at the centre as she had never been walked on a collar and lead and was scared of everyone and everything. Staff have worked hard and patiently with building her confidence and she is slowly getting used to the outside world. Daisy will need adopters who are patient with her and help her overcome her insecurities. Photo: RSPCA
3. Flint
Flint is a two-year-old Lurcher who is a very friendly guy that came to the centre as a stray via the local dog warden. He is a lovely natured dog who will make a family lucky enough to adopt him a fantastic addition to their home. Flint loves his walks and is quite an active and playful dog so would love a family who will take him on lots of nice walks and exciting adventures. He is a happy dog who brings a smile to everyone who meets him. Photo: RSPCA
4. Zuke
Zuke is a five-year-old Akita who came to the centre after his previous owner could no longer look after him. He is a great lad who likes his fuss and attention but can also be quite an independent dog who likes his own space. Zuke will need a quite home where he will get plenty of down time and although he enjoys his walks, he also loves snoozing the days away. He will be best suited to adopters who have owned Akitas before. Photo: RSPCA