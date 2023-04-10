1 . Chandani

Chandani is a 16-month-old Cane Corso who is a really sweet girl who came to the centre via an inspector after her needs were not getting met. When Chandani first came to the centre she was ever so scared of everyone and everything but over time with lots of TLC from the staff she has come out of her shell. Once Chandani get to know you, she is very loving, very snuggly and very loyal. She is very sweet natured and despite her horrible past, she is desperate to be loved and part of a proper family who will cherish her and give the happy life she deserves. Photo: RSPCA