North Yorkshire firefighters rescue horse trapped in floodwater in Harrogate district
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a horse that had become trapped in floodwater yesterday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster were alerted of the incident at 8am yesterday (December 5) on York Road in Kirk Hammerton.
Fire crews attached a general purpose line and dragged the horse to safety.
The horse was then covered with a blanket to keep warm.
A flood alert was issued yesterday for some parts of the Harrogate district by the Environment Agency for the Lower River Ure.