North Yorkshire firefighters rescue horse trapped in floodwater in Harrogate district

Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended to a horse that had become trapped in floodwater yesterday morning.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster were alerted of the incident at 8am yesterday (December 5) on York Road in Kirk Hammerton.

Fire crews attached a general purpose line and dragged the horse to safety.

North Yorkshire firefighters have rescued a horse which had become trapped in floodwater in a Harrogate district village
The horse was then covered with a blanket to keep warm.

A flood alert was issued yesterday for some parts of the Harrogate district by the Environment Agency for the Lower River Ure.

