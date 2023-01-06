North Yorkshire firefighters rescue horse trapped in floodwater in Harrogate district

Crews from Acomb and Tadcaster were alerted of the incident at 8am yesterday (December 5) on York Road in Kirk Hammerton.

Fire crews attached a general purpose line and dragged the horse to safety.

North Yorkshire firefighters have rescued a horse which had become trapped in floodwater in a Harrogate district village

The horse was then covered with a blanket to keep warm.

A flood alert was issued yesterday for some parts of the Harrogate district by the Environment Agency for the Lower River Ure.