Harrogate school honours student excellence at Celebration of Achievement evening

Held in the school’s Main Hall, it was a truly special night recognising the wide-ranging skills and talents of Harrogate Grammar School students, as well as their more personal journeys.

The prize-giving ceremony was hosted by Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School.

He spoke, in his welcome address, of his pride in staging the event and said that the range of awards being presented not only “reflect far into the school’s past but will carry forward into the future".

This was followed by a screened montage of the 2021-22 academic year’s events, successes and student involvement across the school curriculum and extra-curricular activities, which led into the prizes being awarded.

The awards evening included uplifting student performances, commencing with a rousing performance of ‘Carol of the Bells’ by the Strings Ensemble and later, extracts from ‘A Christmas Carol’.

Guests on the night included Harrogate Grammar School Alumna, Susanna Cirulli, who completed Sixth Form in 2016 as a Deputy Head Student before studying Mandarin and Spanish in Edinburgh and is now a teacher at the school in the Modern Foreign Languages faculty.

Her speech was truly inspirational and finished with her telling students to “always be sure to be your authentic self”.

The night drew to a close with memorable speeches from Head Students Harry Baskind and Harriet Winspear.

Harriet recalled her memories of early secondary school life and how her attitude to others and school changed after a teacher challenged her “to be classy not sassy”.

After recounting recent events and experiences that had influenced and shaped his outlook, Harry added that the key message he wanted to get across was ‘honesty’ and ‘to face your fears’.The evening concluded with Finale performances of ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘I Wish it Could be Christmas Everyday’ by Year 12 BTEC bands, with the audience leaving feeling very festive on the run up to Christmas.Headteacher Neil Renton said: “It’s always wonderful to celebrate our students’ dedication and skills and a privilege to share young people’s successes.

