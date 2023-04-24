North Yorkshire firefighters called to Harrogate hospital to cut ring off youngster’s finger

A Harrogate fire appliance were called to the A&E department at Harrogate District Hospital at 6.16pm on Saturday (April 22).

They used an electric saw to remove a ring from the finger of an 11-year-old girl, at medical staff request.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log added that the child and mother were unable to travel to Harrogate Fire Station in the first place.

North Yorkshire firefighters were called to Harrogate hospital over the weekend to cut a ring off a youngster’s finger

Also on the same evening, fire crews from Knaresborough were called to a fire on Whincup Avenue at 9.42pm.

Upon arrival, they found a fire in a rear garden which was found to be the burning of household items.

The fire was put out and advice was given.

On Sunday (April 23), crews from Harrogate responded to reports of a fire on Roseville Road at 10.45am.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire was caused after a candle caught fire to papers and stationary.

