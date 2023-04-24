News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
2 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
2 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

North Yorkshire firefighters called to Harrogate hospital to cut ring off youngster’s finger

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Harrogate hospital over the weekend to remove a ring from the finger of youngster.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

A Harrogate fire appliance were called to the A&E department at Harrogate District Hospital at 6.16pm on Saturday (April 22).

They used an electric saw to remove a ring from the finger of an 11-year-old girl, at medical staff request.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log added that the child and mother were unable to travel to Harrogate Fire Station in the first place.

North Yorkshire firefighters were called to Harrogate hospital over the weekend to cut a ring off a youngster’s fingerNorth Yorkshire firefighters were called to Harrogate hospital over the weekend to cut a ring off a youngster’s finger
North Yorkshire firefighters were called to Harrogate hospital over the weekend to cut a ring off a youngster’s finger
Most Popular

Also on the same evening, fire crews from Knaresborough were called to a fire on Whincup Avenue at 9.42pm.

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 11 and April 14

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Upon arrival, they found a fire in a rear garden which was found to be the burning of household items.

The fire was put out and advice was given.

On Sunday (April 23), crews from Harrogate responded to reports of a fire on Roseville Road at 10.45am.

Upon arrival, crews found that the fire was caused after a candle caught fire to papers and stationary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fire was out on arrival and crews used a thermal imaging camera to investigate further.

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to get a Chinese in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

Related topics:HarrogateNorth YorkshireKnaresborough