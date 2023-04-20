The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 11 and April 14

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 11:

Paul Herdman, 42, of Franklin Mount, Harrogate, was fined over £300 after he admitted a shoplifting spree in which he stole more than £740 of high-end fragrances from a department store. The four separate offences occurred at Fenwicks department store in York city centre over a three-week period in January. The first theft occurred on January 4, when Herdman stole a bottle of Carolina Herrera fragrance worth £73. On January 13, he stole a bottle of Versace fragrance and a bottle of Tumi fragrance worth £185. On January 16, he stole a bottle of Montale fragrance worth over £112. On January 27, he stole a box of BDK fragrance and a bottle of Tom Ford Ebene Fume fragrance worth £370. He was fined £323 for that offence and ordered to pay the store £370 compensation. He was ordered to pay £129 to fund victim services and £85 prosecution costs. There were no separate penalties for the first three thefts.

Jeremy Hodson, 54, of East Parade, Harrogate, was fined £300 for possessing cocaine. He was caught with just over 3g of the Class A drug on Alexandra Road, Harrogate, on April 4 last year. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

There were 13 cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between April 11 and April 14

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 12:

Jordan Lawman, 39, of Station Road, Knaresborough, received a two-week jail sentence for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order. He breached the 28-day order on April 8 by contacting the named Harrogate woman for whose protection the injunction had been imposed in March. The prison sentence was imposed because of Lawman’s “flagrant disregard for court orders” and his criminal record.

Douglas Williams, 37, of Montagu Road, Wetherby, received a community order and 12-month motoring ban for causing death by careless driving. The offence occurred on February 4, 2021, when he caused the death of Kenneth Wallis on Wetherby Road. Williams, who was driving an Audi A3 without due care and attention, was ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work as part of his 12-month community order. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 13:

Cameron Michael Dumsday, 26, of Hawthorn Avenue, Knaresborough, received a 12-month community order and was fined £710 for assaulting a named man. Dumsday admitted the offence, which occurred in Harrogate on March 26. As part of the order, he must complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the victim £106 compensation, as well as £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Silviu Hasna, of Oakdale Glen, Harrogate, received a 14-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving a BMW 6-Series when he was stopped on Kings Road, Harrogate, on December 14, 2022. A blood test revealed he was over the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £154.

Susan Marshall, 56, from Harrogate, was given a 12-month motoring ban for causing serious injury by careless driving. The accident occurred on the A61 Ripon Road, Killinghall, on January 30, when Marshall, of Town Street, Shaw Mills, caused serious injury to a named man by driving without due care and attention. She was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs, along with a £200 statutory surcharge.

Carl Blackmore, 34, of Skell Bank, Ripon, received an 18-week suspended prison sentence and 12-month driving ban for taking a vehicle without consent. Blackmore took a Skodia Fabia without the consent of the owner on Kings Road, Harrogate, on January 13. As part of the sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, Blackmore must complete a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £160 compensation to the victim. He was given a further eight-week jail term for assaulting a police community support officer in Harrogate on January 28, but this was also suspended and ordered to run concurrently with the substantive sentence. There were no separate penalties for driving without a licence and insurance on January 13, resisting a police constable in Skipton Street, Harrogate, on January 16 and for being drunk and disorderly in Station Square, Harrogate, on January 28.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on April 14:

Charity worker Sharron Lea Smith, of Grange Road, Harrogate, was fined £76 and had six points added to her licence for using a hand-held mobile phone while at the wheel, but there was no driving ban under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. Smith, a driver for a charitable organisation, was in a VW Caddy when the offence occurred on Otley Road, Beckwithshaw, on August 8 last year. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £30 surcharge, but there was no disqualification because she needed her driving licence for her work with the charity.

Golf coach Michael Sowerby, 29, of Penny Pot Gardens, Harrogate, had six points added to his licence for driving without a licence, but there was no driving disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. Sowerby was driving a VW Golf when the offence was detected on the A658 John Metcalfe Way on August 8, 2022. He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a £184 surcharge, but there was no driving ban mainly because he needed his vehicle for his coaching job at a golf club and his employment could be in jeopardy if he lost his licence.

Gary William Bowes, 33, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was fined £100 for damaging a security barrier at a supermarket in the town centre. The offence occurred at Tesco on Cambridge Road on February 21. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for being drunk and disorderly on Cambridge Road on the same date.

Christopher James Earle, 48, of Dragon Avenue, Harrogate, received a six-month conditional discharge for threatening behaviour. He admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour towards a named man on Scargill Road, Harrogate. The offence occurred on September 25 last year. Earle was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge.