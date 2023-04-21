News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
37 minutes ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
2 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
2 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
4 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
4 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
We take a look at 15 of the best places to get a Chinese in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readersWe take a look at 15 of the best places to get a Chinese in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers
We take a look at 15 of the best places to get a Chinese in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to get a Chinese in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers

When it comes to places to get a Chinese in Harrogate, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:03 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

Looking for somewhere to get a Chinese with your family or friends?

In no particular order, here are the best places to get one in the Harrogate district, as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers...

Located at 1 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH

1. Imperial Palace

Located at 1 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 8 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE

2. Haks Little Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant

Located at 8 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 33 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 7NR

3. Sunrise

Located at 33 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 7NR Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Located at 75A Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE

4. Wing's Chinese Takeaway

Located at 75A Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Harrogate