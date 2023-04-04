Crews from Knaresborough were called to reports of a fire on Stockwell Lane in Knaresborough at 7.26pm last night (April 3).

On arrival, they found wooden pallets that had been set alight behind a building.

Firefighters used buckets of water the extinguish the fire and the cause is believed to be deliberate by a group of youths.

Firefighters attended to three fires across Harrogate last night - including two which were started deliberately

At 9.36pm, fire crews responded to a call of a chimney fire in a domestic premises in Killinghall.

Fire crews from Harrogate attended the scene and when they arrived, the fire in the log burner was put out.

Crews inspected and dampened down the area with the cause of the fire being a lack of maintenance.

To end a busy night, fire crews from Knaresborough were called to a fire on King George’s Field in the town at 9.52pm.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a moped on fire in the field after it has been set on fire deliberately.

