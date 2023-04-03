News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police searching for teenagers after brick thrown through property window in Ripon

Police are appealing for witness and information in relation to a criminal damage incident that took place in Ripon at the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on Aismunderby Road at approximately 4.45pm on Saturday (April 2) when several teenagers threw a brick at a property window.

The teenagers were described as approximately 12 to 14 years old.

If you have any information which could help with the investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]

North Yorkshire Police are searching for a group of teenagers after a brick was thrown through a property window in Ripon
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gareth Skelton.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057881 when passing on any information.