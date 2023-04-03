North Yorkshire Police searching for teenagers after brick thrown through property window in Ripon
Police are appealing for witness and information in relation to a criminal damage incident that took place in Ripon at the weekend.
The incident happened on Aismunderby Road at approximately 4.45pm on Saturday (April 2) when several teenagers threw a brick at a property window.
The teenagers were described as approximately 12 to 14 years old.
If you have any information which could help with the investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gareth Skelton.
If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230057881 when passing on any information.