North Yorkshire firefighters attend to chimney fire at Harrogate district
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a chimney fire at a pub in Ripley this morning.
Fire crews from Harrogate attended to Boar’s Head, situated in the heart of the Ripley Castle Estate, and extinguished the fire using the Aerial Ladder Platform and chimney equipment.
Harrogate Fire Station has used the incident to issue a reminder to households about the importance of regular chimney sweeping.
To find your local chimney sweep, head to https://www.hetas.co.uk/consumer/services/chimney-sweeps/