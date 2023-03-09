News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire firefighters attend to chimney fire at Harrogate district

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a chimney fire at a pub in Ripley this morning.

By Lucy Chappell
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:40am

Fire crews from Harrogate attended to Boar’s Head, situated in the heart of the Ripley Castle Estate, and extinguished the fire using the Aerial Ladder Platform and chimney equipment.

Harrogate Fire Station has used the incident to issue a reminder to households about the importance of regular chimney sweeping.

Firefighters attended to a chimney fire at pub in the Harrogate district this morning (Credit: Harrogate Fire Station)
To find your local chimney sweep, head to https://www.hetas.co.uk/consumer/services/chimney-sweeps/

North YorkshireRipley