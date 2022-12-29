Motorists urged to avoid A1(M) in Harrogate district following collision
North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the A1(M) between junctions 48 and 49 at Dishforth this afternoon following a collision.
By Lucy Chappell
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 1:09pm
Officers are currently at the scene of the collision on the southbound carriageway.
North Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as there will be long delays while the emergency services work to clear the road safely.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.
This story will be updated following any further information provided to us by North Yorkshire Police.