News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Motorists urged to avoid A1(M) in Harrogate district following collision

North Yorkshire Police is urging motorists to avoid the A1(M) between junctions 48 and 49 at Dishforth this afternoon following a collision.

By Lucy Chappell
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 1:09pm

Officers are currently at the scene of the collision on the southbound carriageway.

North Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as there will be long delays while the emergency services work to clear the road safely.

Hide Ad

When are the supermarkets in Harrogate open over New Year?

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A1(M) in the Harrogate district following a road traffic collision
Most Popular

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.

This story will be updated following any further information provided to us by North Yorkshire Police.

Hide Ad

Firefighters and police attend to five vehicle collision on major Harrogate district road