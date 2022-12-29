Motorists urged to avoid A1(M) in Harrogate district following collision

Officers are currently at the scene of the collision on the southbound carriageway.

North Yorkshire Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as there will be long delays while the emergency services work to clear the road safely.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A1(M) in the Harrogate district following a road traffic collision

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.

This story will be updated following any further information provided to us by North Yorkshire Police.