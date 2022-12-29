Firefighters and police attend to five vehicle collision on major Harrogate district road

Fire crews from Harrogate and Skipton responded to a report of a road traffic collision on the A59 at Blubberhouses at 12.02pm on Wednesday (December 28).

According to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log, a Range Rover had lost its wheel causing it to collide with four other vehicles.

All occupants were out of the vehicles on the arrival of the fire service where they all suffered minor injuries, however none required ambulance treatment.

Fire crews made the vehicles and the scene safe before leaving the incident with the police.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted about the collision, warning motorists to avoid the area of the A59 at Kex Gill which was blocked due to the collision.

The road was re-opened later the same evening and police thanked drivers for their patience.