Man taken to hospital by air ambulance after floor collapses at home in Harrogate

A man with serious injuries was taken to hospital via air ambulance yesterday morning after the floor collapsed at his home in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th May 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read

Crews from Harrogate and Skipton and an incident support unit from Ripon were called to West End in Blubberhouses at 11am yesterday (25 May).

On arrival at the scene, they found a male who had fallen from the first floor in a residential property to the ground floor level due to the floor collapsing.

A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after the floor of his home collapsed in HarrogateA man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after the floor of his home collapsed in Harrogate
A man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance after the floor of his home collapsed in Harrogate
The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said: “Crews created a safe working space to allow paramedics to access the casualty in order to assess his injuries prior to moving him.

“The male casualty was transported to hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries.

"Crews completed a handover with the occupant of the property and gave advice.”

